Crawford County added 306 cases of COVID-19 since Friday.
There have been a total of 12,816 cases during the pandemic.
State officials said there were 47 people hospitalized with the virus in the county on Monday. There were 11 individuals in an intensive care unit, 11 ventilators in use and two adult ICU beds available.
Allegheny College's COVID dashboard lists 14 active student cases and five active cases among employees.
Regionally, Erie County added 748 cases since Friday (34,348 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 243 cases (15,363 overall), Venango County added 157 (7,697 overall) and Warren County added 53 (4,869 overall).
The number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated is 6.57 million, including 36,554 in Crawford County. A total of 10,615 people have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.