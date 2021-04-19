Crawford County added three coronavirus cases Monday, officials said.
The Department of Health reported the increase in cases in its latest data release, bringing the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 6,879 since the pandemic began 13 months ago.
The county has had 171 cases over the past 14 days, or about 12 a day. On April 1, the county had a two-week total of 108 cases for an eight-a-day average.
The state's online hospital dashboard said there were six COVID patients hospitalized in the county, five adult patients in an intensive care unit and two ventilators in use. Monday's report also said there were four adult ICU beds available in the county.
In other COVID-related news:
• State health officials registered 1,914 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest one-day total since March 22.
• There were 2,705 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania on Monday, according to the state Department of Health’s report, up 67 from Sunday. Of those patients, 561 were in intensive care units (ICUs), up 10, and the number of patients on ventilators increased by three to 280.
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 19,551 cases (an increase of 12 from Sunday), Mercer County 8,913 (up nine), Venango County 3,659 (up two) and Warren County 2,438 (up seven).
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 2.77 million, including 20,873 in Crawford County.