Crawford County added three new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.
The county’s seven-day average of new cases is 2.4. The county has had 22 straight days with new cases below 10 and 13 straight days with new cases below five.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was three, a decrease of one from Tuesday. There were no individuals in an intensive care unit (ICU), a decrease of one, and no one on a ventilator, the same as Tuesday's report. There were six ICU beds available, a change from 13 previously listed.
Regionally, Erie County added 15 cases, Mercer County added four, Venango County did not report a new case and Warren County added three.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were nine active cases among students and one active case among employees.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.28 million, including 39,552 people in Crawford County (an increase of 18 from Tuesday). A total of 18,705 people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13 (up 33).