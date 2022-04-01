Crawford County added three new cases of COVID-19 Friday.
The county’s seven-day average of new cases is 1.9. The county has had 32 straight days with new cases below 10.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was six, an increase of one from Thursday. There were no individuals in an intensive care unit (ICU) and no one on a ventilator, the same as Thursday's report. There were two ICU beds available, a change from eight listed in the previous report.
Regionally, Erie County added 11 cases, Mercer County added two, Venango County did not report a new case and Warren County did not report a new case.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were five active cases among students and two active cases among employees.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.3 million, including 39,599 people in Crawford County (an increase of 11 from Thursday). A total of 18,822 people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13 (up 17).
State health officials updated data on COVID cases among school-age children. From March 23-29, there were fewer than five cases for children under 5 and none for those between the ages of 5 to 18. The state does not report specific numbers below five.