Crawford County added four new cases of COVID-19 and one coronavirus-related death Monday.
The county’s seven-day average of new cases is at three. The county has had 13 straight days with new cases below 10.
The Crawford County Coroner’s Office reported the death of a woman in her 70s to the Tribune on Monday. It was the second coronavirus-related death in the county this month. There have been 297 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was 11, there was one person in an intensive care unit (ICU) and no one on a ventilator, the same as Friday's report. There were seven ICU beds available, a change from five previously listed.
Regionally, Erie County added five cases, Mercer County did not have a new case reported, Venango County added three and Warren County did not have a new case.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were three active cases among students and no active cases among employees.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.27 million, including 39,491 people in Crawford County (an increase of 36 from Friday). A total of 18,577 people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13 (an increase of 23).