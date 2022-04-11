Crawford County added three new cases of COVID-19 Monday.
The county’s seven-day average of new cases is 2.3. The last time the county had 10 or more cases reported in a single day was Feb. 28.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was two, a decrease of one from Friday. There was no one in an intensive care unit and no one on a ventilator, the same as Friday. There were 10 ICU beds available, a change from 11 listed in the previous report.
Regionally, Erie County added seven cases, and Mercer, Venango and Warren counties all did not report a new case.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were no active cases among students and one active case among employees.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.33 million, including 39,719 people in Crawford County (an increase of 33 from Friday). A total of 18,960 people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13 (up 27).