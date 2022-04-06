Crawford County added three new cases of COVID-19 and one death on Wednesday.
The county’s seven-day average of new cases is 2.6. The last time the county had 10 or more cases reported in a single day was Feb. 28.
The Crawford County Coroner’s Office reported the death of a man in his 70s on Wednesday. It was the first coronavirus-related death in the county this month after there were four reported in March. There have been 300 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was five, the same as Tuesday. There was no one in an intensive care unit and no one on a ventilator, the same as Tuesday. There were 13 ICU beds available, a change from 12 listed in the previous report.
Regionally, Erie County added 10 cases, Mercer County added two, Venango County added two and Warren County reported one.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there was one active case among students and one active case among employees.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.31 million, including 39,652 people in Crawford County (an increase of 15 from Tuesday). A total of 18,891 people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13 (up 18).