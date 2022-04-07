Crawford County added three new cases of COVID-19 and one death on Thursday.
The county’s seven-day average of new cases is 2.7. The last time the county had 10 or more cases reported in a single day was Feb. 28.
The Crawford County Coroner’s Office reported the death of a man in his 70s on Thursday. It was the second coronavirus-related death in the county this month after there were four reported in March. There have been 301 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was two, a decrease of three from Wednesday. There was no one in an intensive care unit and no one on a ventilator, the same as Wednesday. There were 12 ICU beds available, a change from 13 listed in the previous report.
Regionally, Erie County added 25 cases, Mercer County added six, Venango County added three and Warren County reported four.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there was one active case among students and one active case among employees.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.32 million, including 39,662 people in Crawford County (an increase of 10 from Wednesday). A total of 18,920 people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13 (up 29).