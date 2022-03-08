Crawford County added three new cases of COVID-19 and one coronavirus-related death Tuesday.
The county’s seven-day average of new cases is now five after being 23 about a month ago.
The Crawford County Coroner’s Office reported the death of a man in his 80s to the Tribune on Tuesday. It was the first coronavirus-related deaths in the county this month and the first since Feb. 24. There have been 296 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was 15. There were two people in an intensive care unit (ICU), one person on a ventilator and eight ICU beds available.
Regionally, Erie County added 21 cases, Mercer County added seven, Venango County added three and Warren County added 14.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there was one active case among students and no active cases among employees.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.26 million, including 39,432 people in Crawford County. A total of 18,483 people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.