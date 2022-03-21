Crawford County added three new cases of COVID-19 and one coronavirus-related death Monday.
The county’s seven-day average of new cases is 2.6. The county has had 20 straight days with new cases below 10.
The Crawford County Coroner’s Office reported the death of a man in his 80s to the Tribune on Monday. It was the third coronavirus-related death in the county this month. There have been 298 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was four, a decrease of two from Friday. There was one person in an intensive care unit (ICU) and no one on a ventilator, the same as Friday's report. There were 13 ICU beds available, a change from seven previously listed.
Regionally, Erie County added six cases, Mercer County added one, Venango County and Warren County did not report new cases.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were two active cases among students and one active case among employees.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.28 million, including 39,534 people in Crawford County (an increase of 17 from Friday). A total of 18,672 people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13 (an increase of 37).