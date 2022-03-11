Crawford County added three new cases of COVID-19 Friday.
The county’s seven-day average of new cases is at five after being 23 about a month ago. The county has had 10 straight days with new cases below 10.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was 11, a decrease of three from Thursday. there was one person in an intensive care unit (ICU) and no one on a ventilator, the same as Thursday's report. There were five ICU beds available, a change from six previously listed.
Regionally, Erie County added 31 cases, Mercer County added eight, Venango County added five and Warren County added two.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were three active cases among students and no active cases among employees.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.26 million, including 39,456 people in Crawford County (an increase of 10 from Thursday). A total of 18,554 people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13 (an increase of 38).
State health officials updated data on COVID cases among school-age children. From March 2-8, there were fewer than five cases among Crawford County children under 5, the same as reported last week. The state does not report specific numbers below five. There were six for those between the ages of 5 to 18, a decrease of one from the previous week.