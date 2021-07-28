There were three new cases of COVID-19 reported in Crawford County Wednesday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the county's total number of cases since the pandemic began was at 7,638.
The county has had 26 cases over the past seven days.
The number of patients hospitalized in the county due to the virus was at seven, a decrease of two from Tuesday. There were two patients in an intensive care unit, a drop of one, and two ventilators in use, the same as Tuesday. The number of adult ICU beds available was listed as two, a change from three.
In other COVID news:
• Regionally, since the state began tracking COVID-19 data, Erie County has had 21,342 cases (up six), Mercer County 9,761 (up two), Venango County 4,130 (up three) and Warren County 2,658 (no change).
• A total of 5.68 million people across the state have been vaccinated, including 32,216 in Crawford County.