Crawford County added three coronavirus cases Tuesday, state officials said.
The Department of Health's latest data release brings the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 7,528 since the pandemic began.
The county has had 71 cases over the past 14 days, or about five a day.
The state's online hospital dashboard said there were nine COVID patients hospitalized in the county, an increase of two from Monday. There were three patients in an intensive care unit, an increase of one, two ventilators in use, the same as Monday, and five adult ICU beds available, also the same as Monday.
In other COVID-related news:
• DOH officials reported 492 residents were hospitalized as of noon Tuesday, down 28 in one day. The last time fewer than 500 patients were in Pennsylvania hospitals with the novel coronavirus was Sept. 28.
• State health officials also registered 453 new cases on Tuesday, the highest total in five days, but the 11th time in 12 days with fewer than 500 new cases.
• COVID-19 contributed to the death of two dozen Pennsylvania residents on Monday, the highest total in more than a week.
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 21,177 cases (an increase of four from Monday), Mercer County 9,683 (up 10), Venango County 4,087 (up three) and Warren County 2,637 (no change).
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 5.11 million, including 30,501 in Crawford County.