Crawford County added 29 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.
The county has had 64 cases over the past two days and 163 cases over the past seven days. The county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began is 8,094.
There were 14 patients in the county hospitalized with coronavirus Wednesday, according to the state, which is down six from Tuesday. There were four patients in an intensive care unit, the same as Tuesday, and one adult on a ventilator, a decrease of one. There were four ICU beds available, a change from 13 listed previously.
In other COVID news:
• Regionally, since the state began tracking COVID-19 data, Erie County added 39 cases Wednesday (22,706 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 29 (10,428 overall), Venango County added nine (4,427 overall) and Warren County added five (2,840 overall).
• A total of 5.97 million people have been vaccinated across Pennsylvania, including 33,443 in Crawford County.