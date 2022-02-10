Crawford County added 29 cases of COVID-19 Thursday.
The county's seven-day average of new cases is at 35 after being at 169 three weeks ago. It's the lowest seven-day average since last September. There were no new deaths reported to the Tribune.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was at 25, there were five people in an intensive care unit and one person on a ventilator, all the same as Wednesday. There were eight adult ICU beds available, a change from nine listed previously.
Regionally, Erie County added 90 cases, Mercer County added 30 cases, Venango County added 22 and Warren County added 28.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were seven active cases among students and four active cases among employees.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.16 million, including 38,983 people in Crawford County (an increase of 13 from Wednesday). A total of 17,884 people in the county (up 26) have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.