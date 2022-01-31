Crawford County added 29 cases of COVID-19 and five coronavirus-related deaths Monday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the county's total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began was at 18,931. The county's seven-day average of new cases is at 88 after being at 169 two weeks ago.
The Crawford County Coroner’s Office reported five deaths to the Tribune on Monday — four men and one woman. Their ages ranged from their 60s to their 90s. The county has had 18 coronavirus-related deaths in this month. There have been 282 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was at 38, there were seven people in an intensive care unit, four people were on ventilators and three adult ICU beds were available.
Regionally, Erie County added 97 cases, Mercer County added 34 cases, Venango County added 18 and Warren County added five.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were 11 active cases among students and three active cases among employees.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.11 million, including 38,786 people in Crawford County. A total of 17,664 people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.