Crawford County added 277 new cases of COVID-19 to its total case count over the weekend.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported on Sunday that the county's total number of cases had reached 16,304, up from 16,027 on Friday.
The number of people hospitalized with the virus in the county decreased to 45 (down by two from Friday). Similarly, the number of patients in an intensive care unit (ICU) decreased by two to eight. There was no change to the number of people on a ventilator at nine, and the number of available adult ICU beds increased by one to four.
Regionally, Erie County's total case count reached 46,560 on Sunday, Mercer County reached 19,590, Venango County reached 9,376 and Warren County reached 5,915.
The state reported 6.98 million people were fully vaccinated across Pennsylvania, including 38,262 in Crawford County (an increase of 47 from Friday). A total of 16,243 (up 142) people have received an additional dose since Aug. 13.