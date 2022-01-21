Crawford County added 277 cases of COVID-19 Friday, its second-highest total during the pandemic.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the county's total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began was at 18,063. The county's seven-day average of new cases is at 140 after being at 169 earlier this week. The average was 40 on Dec. 20.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was at 56, an increase of five from Thursday's report. There were 10 people in an intensive care unit and seven people on ventilators, the same as the previous report. There was one ICU bed available after there were two reported as being available on Thursday.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were 33 active cases among students and 12 active cases among employees, an increase of two active student cases and two employee cases.
Regionally, Erie County added 318 cases, Mercer County added 137 cases, Venango County added 66 and Warren County added 57.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.05 million, including 38,553 (an increase of 22 from Thursday) people in Crawford County. A total of 17,250 (up 60) people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.
State health officials also updated data on COVID cases among school-age children. From Jan. 12-18, there were 39 cases among Crawford County children under 5 and 168 for those between the ages of 5 to 18. The under 5 case count was up five from the week prior and the 5 to 18 case count was up 41.