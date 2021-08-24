Crawford County added 27 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. The county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began is 7,889.
The county has had 96 cases over the past seven days.
There were 16 patients in Crawford County hospitalized with the disease, an increase of one from Monday. There were seven patients in an intensive care unit, six patients on a ventilator and two adult ICU beds available, all the same as Monday.
In other COVID news:
• Regionally, since the state began tracking COVID-19 data, Erie County has had 22,190 cases (up 43), Mercer County 10,153 (up 34), Venango County 4,287 (up six) and Warren County 2,747 (up six).
• A total of 5.89 million people have been vaccinated across Pennsylvania, including 33,091in Crawford County.