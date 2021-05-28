Crawford County added 27 coronavirus cases Friday, officials said.
The Department of Health's latest data release brings the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 7,429 since the pandemic began.
The county has had 192 cases over the past 14 days, or about 14 a day.
The state's online hospital dashboard said there were 10 COVID patients hospitalized in the county, an increase of two from Thursday, and two patients in an intensive care unit, the same as Thursday. Also, there were two ventilators in use, the same as the previous report, and five adult ICU beds available, a change from four listed Thursday.
In other COVID-related news:
• Pennsylvania's new COVID-19 case count remained level on Friday with the Department of Health registering 1,007 new cases statewide. The state's rolling seven-day average of new cases has dropped to 1,137, the lowest since Oct. 7, 2020. Friday marked the fourth day in a row with between 900 and 1,150 new cases.
• Statewide, there were 24 more deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, the fourth day in a with at least that many. There have been 144 deaths statewide from COVID over the past four days.
• The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Pennsylvania dropped by 45 in Friday's report. There were 1,107 people hospitalized across Pennsylvania, including 278 in intensive care units (ICUs), down 21, and 162 were being treated on ventilators, down 10.
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 20,975 cases (an increase of 28 from Thursday), Mercer County 9,585 (up 17), Venango County 4,050 (up nine) and Warren County 2,620 (up two).
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 4.62 million, including 28,586 in Crawford County.