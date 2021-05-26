Crawford County added 27 coronavirus cases Wednesday, officials said.
The Department of Health's latest data release brings the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 7,392 since the pandemic began.
The county has had 188 cases over the past 14 days, or about 13 a day.
The state's online hospital dashboard said there were seven COVID patients hospitalized in the county, three patients in an intensive care unit, three ventilators in use and six adult ICU beds available, all the same as Tuesday.
In other COVID-related news:
• Health officials announced 1,127 new COVID-19 cases, the first time in four days there has been 1,000 or more cases.
• Across the state, there were 38 deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, the second day in a row with at least 35 deaths after there were 14 combined deaths reported over the weekend.
• The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Pennsylvania dropped by 14 in Wednesday's report. There were 1,172 people hospitalized across Pennsylvania, including 296 in intensive care units (ICUs), down five, and 177 were being treated on ventilators, down 3.
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 20,926 cases (an increase of 18 from Tuesday), Mercer County 9,558 (up eight), Venango County 4,038 (up 19) and Warren County 2,618 (up four).
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 4.55 million, including 28,163 in Crawford County.