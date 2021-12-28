There were 26 new cases of COVID-19 and two new COVID-related deaths added to Crawford County's total since the pandemic began on Tuesday.
The county's total reached 14,908 cases, up from 14,882 on Monday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Meanwhile, the total number of deaths reached 262, according to the Crawford County Coroner.
The newly reported deaths consisted of an 84-year-old man and a 44-year-old man. The former died on Dec. 23, while the latter died Monday, according to the coroner.
The number of people in the county hospitalized from the virus was at 42 on Tuesday, an increase of eight from Monday. There was a decrease in the number of people in an intensive care unit (ICU) down to seven from eight, but the number of ventilators in use grew from eight to 11. Available adult ICU beds grew by one, from three on Monday to four on Tuesday.
Regionally, Erie County added 120 cases (40,603 overall), Mercer County added 58 (17,900 overall), Venango County added five (8,899 overall) and Warren County added three (5,556 overall).
The number of people fully vaccinated across Pennsylvania was 6.90 million, including 37,858 in Crawford County (an increase of 20 from Monday). A total of 15,022 (up 45) people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.