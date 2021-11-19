Crawford County added 250 cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, and two coronavirus-related deaths Friday.
The Crawford County Coroner's Office said a woman in her 70s died at a medical facility Thursday and a woman in her 80s died at a medical facility Friday. The county has had 18 COVID-related deaths this month and 222 since the pandemic began, according to statistics from the coroner's office. The state said the county has had 12,510 coronavirus cases during the pandemic.
State health officials also updated data on COVID cases among school-age children. From Nov. 10 to 16, there were 14 cases among Crawford County children under 5 and 69 for those between the ages of 5 to 18.
There were 53 people hospitalized with the virus in the county, an increase of one from Thursday's report. The state said there were 13 individuals in an intensive care unit, an increase of one, and nine ventilators in use, a decrease of two. The state said there were three adult ICU beds available, the same as Thursday.
Allegheny College's COVID dashboard lists 14 active student cases and five among employees.
Regionally, Erie County added 324 cases Friday (33,600 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 97 cases (15,120 overall), Venango County added 160 cases (7,540 overall) and Warren County added 67 (4,816 overall).
The number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated is 6.56 million, including 36,490 in Crawford County. A total of 10,236 people have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.