Crawford County recorded 25 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the county's total cases since the pandemic began now stands at 7,671.
The county has had 44 new cases over the past seven days.
The number of patients hospitalized in the county was at six, down from 10 on Friday. Two patients were reported in an intensive care unit (ICU), up from one on Friday. There was one patient in a ventilator, which is unchanged from Friday. There were eight adult ICU beds available, up from five.
In other COVID news:
• Regionally, since the state began tracking COVID-19 data, Erie County has had 21,430 cases (up 60), Mercer County 9,786 (up 13), Venango County 4,141 (up four) and Warren County 2,661 (up one).
• The number of fully vaccinated individuals in the state was 5.7 million, with 32,362 of those being in Crawford County. That latter number is up by 64 from Friday.