Crawford County added 25 coronavirus cases Friday, officials said.
The Department of Health reported the increase in cases in its latest data release, bringing the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 6,855 since the pandemic began 13 months ago.
The county has had 163 cases over the past 14 days, or about 12 a day. On April 1, the county had a two-week total of 108 cases for an eight-a-day average.
The state's online hospital dashboard said there were eight COVID patients hospitalized in the county, an increase of one from Thursday's report. There were four adult patients in an intensive care unit, an increase of two, and no ventilators in use, the same as Thursday. There were four adult ICU beds available, also the same as Thursday.
In other COVID-related news:
• State health officials announced 5,650 cases statewide, the fourth day in a row with more than 5,000 new cases. Since Tuesday, there have been 23,078 new cases in the state. The seven-day rolling average is 4,864 cases, the highest since Feb. 3.
• There were 2,657 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania on Friday, according to the state Department of Health’s report, up 80 from Thursday. Of those patients, 555 were in intensive care units (ICUs), down 17 from Thursday, and the number of patients on ventilators increased by three to 262.
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 19,420 cases (an increase of 73 from Thursday), Mercer County 8,858 (up 30), Venango County 3,642 (up seven) and Warren County 2,424 (up 14).
• Allegheny College's COVID website on Friday said there were three active coronavirus case among students and one active case among employees. There are 15 individuals in quarantine because of exposure or symptoms.
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 2.63 million, including 20,314 in Crawford County.