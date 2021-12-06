Crawford County added 239 cases of COVID-19 and three coronavirus-related deaths since Friday.
There have been a total of 13,840 cases during the pandemic.
The Crawford County Coroner's Office reported three new deaths to the Tribune on Monday — a man in his 60s on Thursday, a man in his 70s on Saturday and a woman in her 70s on Sunday. The county has had five COVID-related deaths in December and 28 deaths reported in November. There have been 237 deaths since the pandemic began.
State officials said there were 70 people hospitalized with the virus in the county, 15 individuals in an intensive care unit and 14 ventilators in use. There was one ICU bed available.
Regionally, Erie County added 594 cases since Friday (37,138 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 186 cases (16,315 overall), Venango County added 133 (8,288 overall) and Warren County added 43 (5,231 overall).
The state did not update its vaccination totals. As of Friday, the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 6.66 million, including 36,842 in Crawford County. A total of 11,939 people have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.
Allegheny College's COVID dashboard lists nine active student cases and 10 active cases among employees.