There were 23 new cases of coronavirus reported for Crawford County on Wednesday.

There were two individuals hospitalized with COVID in the county, a decrease of one. There were no patients in an intensive care unit and no one on a ventilator, all the same as Tuesday. There were 10 ICU beds available, a change from seven previously listed.

Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website Tuesday night that there were 122 active cases and seven active cases among employees, a change from 139 and six, respectively. There were 58 in isolation at Allegheny-provided housing, a change from 107 previously listed.

It is not clear when the Allegheny College cases get reported to the state and when the state includes those cases in its daily report.

