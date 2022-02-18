Crawford County added 23 cases of COVID-19 and one coronavirus-related death Friday.
The county's seven-day average of new cases is at 23 after being at 63 last week and 169 about a month ago.
The Crawford County Coroner’s Office reported the death of a man in his 70s to the Tribune on Friday. There have been eight coronavirus-related deaths in the county this month and 292 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was at 21, an increase of one from Thursday. There were four people in an intensive care unit and six people on ventilators, the same as Thursday. There were 10 adult ICU beds available, also the same as Thursday.
Regionally, Erie County added 85 cases, Mercer County added 33 cases, Venango County added 16 and Warren County added 14.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were two active cases among students and two active cases among employees.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.2 million, including 39,138 people in Crawford County (an increase of 34 from Thursday). A total of 18,070 people in the county (up 42) have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.
State health officials updated data on COVID cases among school-age children. From Feb. 9-15, there were 14 cases among Crawford County children under 5 and 16 for those between the ages of 5 to 18. The under 5 case count was up seven from the week prior and the 5 to 18 case count was down 16.