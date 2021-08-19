Crawford County added 23 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday and one new virus-related death.
The Crawford County Coroner's Office said a man in his 80s died Wednesday at a medical facility. It was the third COVID-related death in the county since Aug. 10.
The county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began is 7,829. The county has had 84 cases over the past seven days.
There were 14 patients in Crawford County hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of one from Wednesday, and seven patients in an intensive care unit, an increase of one. There were three patients on a ventilator, an increase of two, and three adult ICU beds available, a change from four listed previously.
In other COVID news:
• Regionally, since the state began tracking COVID-19 data, Erie County has had 21,978 cases (up 58), Mercer County 10,020 (up 58), Venango County 4,243 (up nine) and Warren County 2,718 (up nine).
• A total of 5.85 million people have been vaccinated across Pennsylvania, including 32,899 in Crawford County.