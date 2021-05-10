Crawford County added 23 coronavirus cases and one COVID-related death Monday, officials said.
The Crawford County Coroner's office reported the death of a man in his 90s to the Tribune on Monday. The county now has had 162 COVID-related deaths during the pandemic.
The Department of Health's latest data release brings the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 7,175 since the pandemic began.
The county has had 186 cases over the past 14 days, or about 13 a day.
The state's online hospital dashboard said there were eight COVID patients hospitalized in the county, two adult patients in an intensive care unit, one ventilator in use and 11 adult ICU beds available in the county.
In other COVID-related news:
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 20,492 cases (an increase of 19 from Sunday), Mercer County 9,312 (up two), Venango County 3,870 (up 17) and Warren County 2,566 (up one).
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 3.89 million, including 25,698 in Crawford County.