Crawford County added 23 cases of COVID-19 and one coronavirus-related death Wednesday.
The county's seven-day average of new cases is at 25 after being at 63 last week and 169 about a month ago.
The Crawford County Coroner’s Office reported the death of a man in his 60s to the Tribune on Wednesday. There have been seven coronavirus-related deaths in the county this month and 291 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was at 27, a decrease of one from Tuesday. There were five people in an intensive care unit, and three people on ventilators, both the same as Tuesday. There were five adult ICU beds available, a change from six previously listed.
Regionally, Erie County added 27 cases, Mercer County added 16 cases, Venango County added three and Warren County added one.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were no active cases among students and two active cases among employees.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.19 million, including 39,071 people in Crawford County (an increase of 12 from Tuesday). A total of 17,989 people in the county (up 31) have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.