Crawford County surpassed 7,000 coronavirus cases during the pandemic Tuesday.
The Department of Health's latest data release added 22 cases, bringing the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 7,011 since the pandemic began more than 13 months ago.
The county has had 213 cases over the past 14 days, or about 15 a day. On April 1, the county had a two-week total of 108 cases for an eight-a-day average.
The state's online hospital dashboard said there were four COVID patients hospitalized in the county and four adult patients in an intensive care unit, the same as Monday's report. The report also said there was one ventilator in use in the county and six adult ICU beds available, also the same as Monday.
In other COVID-related news:
• The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Pennsylvania dropped by more than 100 for the third day in a row on Tuesday, falling below 2,500 for the first time in two weeks.
• The state Department of Health registered 3,333 new cases across the state, the third day in a row with fewer than 3,500 cases. State health officials also registered 84 deaths after just five were tallied over the weekend. It is the highest number of deaths since Feb. 20 when 90 were confirmed.
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 19,952 cases (an increase of 41 from Monday), Mercer County 9,080 (up 13), Venango County 3,729 (up seven) and Warren County 2,481 (up nine).
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 3.23 million, including 22,415 in Crawford County.
• Allegheny College's COVID website said there were eight active coronavirus cases among students. There are 35 individuals in quarantine because of exposure or symptoms.