Crawford County added 22 cases of COVID-19 Thursday.
The county's seven-day average of new cases is at 24 after being at 63 last week and 169 about a month ago. There were no new deaths reported to the Tribune on Thursday.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was at 20, a decrease of seven from Wednesday. There were four people in an intensive care unit, a decrease of one, and six people on ventilators, an increase of three. There were 10 adult ICU beds available, a change from five previously listed.
Regionally, Erie County added 73 cases, Mercer County added 25 cases, Venango County added 18 and Warren County added 17.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were two active cases among students and two active cases among employees.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.2 million, including 39,104 people in Crawford County (an increase of 33 from Wednesday). A total of 18,028 people in the county (up 39) have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.