Crawford County added 21 coronavirus cases Wednesday, state officials said.
The Department of Health reported the increase in cases in its latest data release, bringing the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 6,412 since the pandemic began about one year ago.
The county has had 194 cases over the past 14 days, or about 14 a day.
The state's online hospital dashboard listed nine COVID patients hospitalized in the county Wednesday, six adult patients in an intensive care unit and three people using ventilators, all the same data as Tuesday. The state listed seven adult ICU beds available in the county, an increase of one bed from Tuesday.
In other COVID-related news:
• Allegheny College's COVID website lists 10 active coronavirus cases among students. There are 24 people listed in quarantine because of exposure or symptoms.
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 17,460 cases (an increase of 34 from Tuesday), Mercer County 8,108 (up 36), Venango County 3,369 (up seven) and Warren County 2,189 (up three).
• The Pennsylvania Department of Health registered fewer than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fourth day in a row when health officials announced 2,577 cases across the commonwealth.
• The DOH also announced 69 new deaths across Pennsylvania the 15th day in a row with fewer than 100 deaths.
• There were 22 fewer patients hospitalized across Pennsylvania on Wednesday than on Tuesday. There were 1,648 Pennsylvania residents hospitalized due to COVID-19.
• The state said there were 357 residents being treated in intensive care units, up three from Tuesday, while 186 patients were being treated on ventilators, down four.