Crawford County added 21 coronavirus cases Tuesday, officials said.
The Department of Health reported the increase in cases in its latest data release, bringing the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 6,900 since the pandemic began 13 months ago.
The county has had 180 cases over the past 14 days, or about 13 a day. On April 1, the county had a two-week total of 108 cases for an eight-a-day average.
The state's online hospital dashboard said there were five COVID patients hospitalized in the county, a decrease of one from Monday, and three adult patients in an intensive care unit, a decrease of two. There were two ventilators in use in the county, the same as Monday, and five adult ICU beds available compared to the four listed Monday.
In other COVID-related news:
• COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by more than 100 statewide on Tuesday and the state Department of Health registered 4,577 new cases. There were 2,833 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health’s report, up 128 from Monday. It is the highest one-day total since Feb. 9. Of those patients, 576 were in intensive care units (ICUs), up 15, and the number of patients on ventilators increased by a dozen to 292.
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 19,630 cases (an increase of 79 from Monday), Mercer County 8,942 (up 29), Venango County 3,665 (up six) and Warren County 2,446 (up eight).
• Allegheny College's COVID website on Tuesday said there were two active coronavirus case among students and one active case among employees. There are 17 individuals in quarantine because of exposure or symptoms.
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 2.82 million, including 20,909 in Crawford County.