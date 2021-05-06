Crawford County added 21 coronavirus cases Thursday, officials said.
The Department of Health's latest data release brings the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 7,118 since the pandemic began.
The county has had 189 cases over the past 14 days, or about 14 a day.
The state's online hospital dashboard said there were nine COVID patients hospitalized in the county, an increase of five from Wednesday. The report also said there were two adult patients in an intensive care unit and two ventilators in use, both an increase of one. There were nine adult 1CU beds available in the county, the same as the previous report.
In other COVID-related news:
• New COVID-19 cases continued to trend downward on Thursday with state health officials registering 2,476 new cases, the third day in a row the number of new cases has dropped.
Thursday's case total drops the state’s seven-day rolling average to 2,899. March 22 was the last time the state’s seven-day average for new cases was less than 3,000.
• Statewide, there were 57 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, the third day in a row with more than 50. There were no deaths in reported in Crawford County.
• The state reported 2,047 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19, down 84. Of that total, 448 were in intensive care units (ICUs), down 19, and 235 were being treated on ventilators, down 23.
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 20,350 cases (an increase of 55 from Wednesday), Mercer County 9,256 (up 23), Venango County 3,820 (up 13) and Warren County 2,554 (up two).
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 3.71 million, including 24,758 in Crawford County.
• Allegheny College's COVID website on Thursday said there were no active coronavirus cases among students and staff, and there was one individual in quarantine because of exposure or symptoms.