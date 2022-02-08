Crawford County added 21 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.
The county has had 33 cases reported over the past two days, the lowest two-day total in the county since early September. The county's seven-day average of new cases is at 39 after being at 169 three weeks ago.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was at 35, an increase of one from Monday's report. There were three people in an intensive care unit, an decrease of two, and two people on ventilators, a decrease of one. There were 11 adult ICU beds available, the same as Monday.
Regionally, Erie County added 86 cases, Mercer County added 18 cases, Venango County added 14 and Warren County added 31.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were seven active cases among students and three active cases among employees.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.15 million, including 38,957 people in Crawford County (an increase of 17 from Monday). A total of 17,828 people in the county (up eight) have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.