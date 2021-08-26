Crawford County added 21 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. The county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began is 7,952.
The county has had 123 cases over the past seven days.
There were 14 patients in Crawford County hospitalized with the disease, an increase of two from Wednesday. There were seven patients in an intensive care unit, an increase of two, and three adults on ventilators, an increase of one. There were five ICU beds available, a change from six listed Wednesday.
In other COVID news:
• Regionally, since the state began tracking COVID-19 data, Erie County has had 22,358 cases (up 82), Mercer County 10,224 (up 35), Venango County 4,316 (up 11) and Warren County 2,771 (up seven).
• A total of 5.91 million people have been vaccinated across Pennsylvania, including 33,172 in Crawford County.