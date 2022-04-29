COVID-19 FILE

There were 21 new cases of coronavirus reported for Crawford County and one coronavirus-related death Friday.

It's the highest single-day total since 30 were reported on Feb. 18.

There were two individuals hospitalized with COVID in the county, no patients in an intensive care unit and no one on a ventilator, all the same as Thursday. There were seven ICU beds available, a change from 12 previously listed.

Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website Thursday night that there were 146 active cases among students and six active cases among employees. There are 85 in isolation at Allegheny-provided housing.

It is not clear when the Allegheny College cases get reported to the state and when the state includes those cases in its daily report.

