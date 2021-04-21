Crawford County added 20 coronavirus cases Wednesday, officials said.
The Department of Health reported the increase in cases in its latest data release, bringing the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 6,920 since the pandemic began more than 13 months ago.
The county has had 188 cases over the past 14 days, or about 13 a day. On April 1, the county had a two-week total of 108 cases for an eight-a-day average.
The state's online hospital dashboard said there were seven COVID patients hospitalized in the county, an increase of two from Tuesday. The report said there were four adult patients in an intensive care unit, an increase of one, two ventilators in use in the county, the same as Tuesday, and five adult ICU beds available, also the same.
In other COVID-related news:
• The Department of Health registered 4,602 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the third day in a row the case total has increased statewide. Health officials also announced 60 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus virus.
• There were 2,842 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health’s report, up nine from Tuesday. Of those patients, 579 were in intensive care units (ICUs), up three, and the number of patients on ventilators increased by six to 298.
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 19,683 cases (an increase of 53 from Tuesday), Mercer County 8,978 (up 36), Venango County 3,678 (up 13) and Warren County 2,452 (up six).
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 2.88 million, including 20,980 in Crawford County.