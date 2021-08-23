Crawford County added 20 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday and one new coronavirus-related death. The county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began is 7,862.
The county has had 76 cases over the past seven days.
The Crawford County Coroner's Office said a man in his 80s died Monday at a medical facility. It was the fourth COVID-related death in the county since Aug. 10. The county has had 168 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began, according to statistics from the coroner's office.
There were 15 patients in Crawford County hospitalized with the disease, an increase of three from Friday. There were seven patients in an intensive care unit, an increase of three, and six patients on a ventilator, an increase of four. There were two adult ICU beds available, a change from three listed previously.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 dashboard that there was one active student case of coronavirus.
The college reported that 99.9 percent of students are vaccinated, 88 percent of employees are vaccinated and 94 percent of faculty are vaccinated. College officials said the "entire Allegheny community" would be tested every two weeks; every day over 100 students will be tested, starting the day after move-in.
In other COVID news:
• Regionally, since the state began tracking COVID-19 data, Erie County has had 22,147 cases (up 125 since Friday), Mercer County 10,119 (up 80), Venango County 4,281 (up 28) and Warren County 2,741 (up 14).
• A total of 5.87 million people have been vaccinated across Pennsylvania, including 33,029 in Crawford County.