Crawford County added 20 cases of COVID-19 Monday.
The county's seven-day average of new cases is at 31 after being at 63 last week and 169 about a month ago.
There were no new deaths reported to the Tribune. The last coronavirus-related death reported to the Tribune took place Feb. 6.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was at 27, an increase of one from Friday. There were six people in an intensive care unit, an increase of one, and three people on ventilators, the same as Friday. There were four adult ICU beds available, a change from 12 previously listed.
Regionally, Erie County added 38 cases, Mercer County added 15 cases, Venango County added three and Warren County added one.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were no active cases among students and one active case among employees.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.18 million, including 39,047 people in Crawford County (an increase of 56 from Friday). A total of 17,943 people in the county (up 49) have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.