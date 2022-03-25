Crawford County added two new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.
The county’s seven-day average of new cases is 2.6. The county has had 24 straight days with new cases below 10.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was four, an increase of two from Thursday. There were no individuals in an intensive care unit (ICU) and no one on a ventilator, the same as Wednesday. There were nine ICU beds available, a change from eight previously listed.
Regionally, Erie County added 17 cases, Mercer County added one, Venango County added one and Warren County added one.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were 14 active cases among students and one active case among employees.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.29 million, including 39,565 people in Crawford County (an increase of seven from Thursday). A total of 18,744 people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13 (up 12).
State health officials updated data on COVID cases among school-age children. From March 16-22, there were fewer than five cases fir children under 5 and for those between the ages of 5 to 18. The state does not report specific numbers below five.