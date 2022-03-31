Crawford County added two new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.
The county’s seven-day average of new cases is 1.7. The county has had 31 straight days with new cases below 10.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was five, a decrease of one from Wednesday. There were no individuals in an intensive care unit (ICU) and no one on a ventilator, the same as Wednesday's report. There were eight ICU beds available, also the same as the previous report.
Regionally, Erie County added 17 cases, Mercer County added two, Venango County added one and Warren County added one.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were eight active cases among students and one active case among employees.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.3 million, including 39,588 people in Crawford County (an increase of 11 from Wednesday). A total of 18,805people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13 (up 21).