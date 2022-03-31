Meadville, PA (16335)

Today

Cloudy with light snow developing after midnight. Low 33F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with light snow developing after midnight. Low 33F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.