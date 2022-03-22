Crawford County added two new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.
The county’s seven-day average of new cases is 2.6. The county has had 21 straight days with new cases below 10 and 12 straight days with new cases below five.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was four, the same as Monday. There were no individuals in an intensive care unit (ICU), a decrease of one, and no one on a ventilator, the same as Monday's report. There were 13 ICU beds available, also the same as Monday.
Regionally, Erie County added nine cases, Mercer County added one, Venango County added one and Warren County added seven.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were nine active cases among students and one active case among employees. There were two active student cases and one active employee case in the college's last report.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.28 million, including 39,534 people in Crawford County. A total of 18,672 people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13. All of those statistics were the same as reported by the state on Monday.