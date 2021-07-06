Crawford County added two new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the county's total number of cases since the pandemic began climbed to 7,557 on Tuesday, up from 7,555 reported Monday. The county has had 15 cases over the past 14 days.
The number of patients hospitalized in the county due to the virus was at two, according to the state, a decrease of one patient. There is one patient reported as being in an intensive care unit (ICU) and one using a ventilator, the same as Monday. The number of available adult ICU beds was listed at three, a change from eight listed Monday.
In other COVID news:
• Regionally, since the state began tracking COVID-19 data, Erie County has had 21,236 cases (up one from Monday), Mercer County 9,731 (up one), Venango County 4,105 (no change) and Warren County 2,643 (no change).
• A total of 5.44 million people across the state have been vaccinated, including 31,956 in Crawford County.