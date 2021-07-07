Crawford County added two new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the county's total number of cases since the pandemic began climbed to 7,559. The county has had 17 cases over the past 14 days.
The number of patients hospitalized in the county due to the virus was at one, according to the state, a decrease of one patient. There is one patient reported as being in an intensive care unit (ICU) and one using a ventilator, the same as Tuesday's report. The number of available adult ICU beds was listed at three, also the same as Tuesday.
In other COVID news:
• Regionally, since the state began tracking COVID-19 data, Erie County has had 21,235 cases (one case was removed by the state), Mercer County 9,731 (no change), Venango County 4,105 (no change) and Warren County 2,643 (no change).
• A total of 5.45 million people across the state have been vaccinated, including 31,982 in Crawford County.