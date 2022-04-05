Crawford County added two new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.
The county’s seven-day average of new cases is 2.2. The last time the county had 10 or more cases reported in a single day was Feb. 28.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was five, the same as Monday. There was no one in an intensive care unit, an decrease of one, and no one on a ventilator, the same as Monday. There were 12 ICU beds available, a change from nine listed in the previous report.
Regionally, Erie County added 12 cases, Mercer County added four, Venango County did not report a new case and Warren County reported one.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there was one active case among students and one active case among employees.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.31 million, including 39,637 people in Crawford County (an increase of 11 from Monday). A total of 18,873 people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13 (up 17).