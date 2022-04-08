Crawford County added two new cases of COVID-19 Friday.
The county’s seven-day average of new cases is 2.6. The last time the county had 10 or more cases reported in a single day was Feb. 28.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was three, an increase of one from Thursday. There was no one in an intensive care unit and no one on a ventilator, the same as Thursday. There were 11 ICU beds available, a change from 12 listed in the previous report.
Regionally, Erie County added 23 cases, Mercer County added one, Venango County added two and Warren County did not report a new case.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were no active cases among students and one active case among employees.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.32 million, including 39,686 people in Crawford County (an increase of 24 from Thursday). A total of 18,933 people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13 (up 13).