Crawford County added two new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.
The county’s seven-day average of new cases is at four. The county has had 14 straight days with new cases below 10.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was 10, a decrease of one. There was one person in an intensive care unit (ICU) and no one on a ventilator, the same as Monday's report. There were three ICU beds available, a change from seven previously listed.
Regionally, Erie County added 12 cases, Mercer County added four, Venango County added one and Warren County added five.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were two active cases among students and one active case among employees.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.27 million, including 39,495 people in Crawford County (an increase of four from Monday). A total of 18,582 people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13 (an increase of five).